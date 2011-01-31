Kevin Durant Calls Chris Bosh A “Fake Tough Guy”

After a close loss to the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder Star Kevin Durant called out Chris Bosh for mouthing off during the game. Durant and Bosh received technical fouls in the first quarter for a verbal exchange. When asked about it after the game, Durant, nicknamed “Durantula” didn’t hold his tongue.

“I was talking to my teammate [James Harden] and he decided he wanted to put his 2 cents into it. I’m a quiet guy, a laid-back guy, but I’m not going to let nobody talk trash to me. He’s on a good team now, so he thinks he can talk a little bit,” Durant said. “There’s a lot of fake tough guys in this league and he’s one of them.”

Bosh explained that he was not the one to be punked and that Durant’s advice to Harden to dunk on Bosh was not welcomed.

“I think he was telling Harden to dunk on me, or dunk the next one,” Bosh said before giving a cleaned-up version of the exchange. “I expressed that, `No, he’s not going to dunk that.’ And he expressed, `Yes, he is.’ It just kind of went back and forth.”

Circle your calendar for March 16 when the Thunder visit Miami.

