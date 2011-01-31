Whitney Houston Joins Kim Burrell On Stage At BET’s Celebration of Gospel

During last night’s airing of BET’s pre-taped Celebration of Gospel, Kim Burrell surprised the audience during her performance of “I Look To You” when the song’s original performer, Whitney Houston, joined her on stage during the second verse. The audience immediately leaped to their feet once they heard Houston’s unmistakable voice.

Unlike many of her recent performances, Houston seemed to be in top shape physically and vocally. A remarkably sweat-free Houston seemed to use this performance to silence any naysayers that believe she had lost her ability to sing due to years of drug abuse. We gotta admit that we weren’t sure she had it in her, but ol’ Nippy does still have it in her.

And that’s definitely a reason to praise Jesus.

