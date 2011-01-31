Bobby Brown “Get Out The Way”

While his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, seems to have gotten her act together, can Bobby Brown put his cocaine addict days behind him as well?

A new single from Brown’s upcoming album leaked to the internet recently, and it’s really not as bad as you would think!

“Get Out The Way” shows the “King Of R&B” (Houston’s words, not ours…) over a rather current sounding beat, and honestly we’re not used to hearing a male R&B singer that sounds like he’s already gone through puberty over a beat like this.

“Get Out The Way” is the first new song we’ve heard from Brown since another equally decent track called “Damaged” leaked in 2009.

