Steve Harvey’s Ex Says He Was “Always A Cheater”

In the next round of assaults between Steve Harvey and his ex-wife Mary, the former Mrs. Harvey tells Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club that the author and comedian was “always a cheater.” Mary was married to Steve for ten years and she recounts the lean days of eating “pinto beans and Jiffy cornbread” and that she worked to support them while he pursued his dream of being a comic. Steve Harvey has asked her to keep his current wife out of her attacks but Mary insists that she is part of the problem.

“His current wife should have left herself out of our marriage,” she said. “Steve and Marjorie are the root of all this.” She also says that the reason she is coming out now is that her name was mentioned in a recent Essence article. Listen to the full interview below.

RELATED POSTS: