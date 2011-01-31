Diddy Buys His Son, Justin, Another Maybach For His Birthday

Diddy obviously wasn’t affected by the backlash he received when he bought his son, Justin, a $300,000 Maybach for his 16th birthday. The mogul purchased the kid a Maybach limo for his 17th birthday.

The multimillionaire, born Sean Combs, bought the expensive vehicle for his son because he became an honors student, according to UK publication The Independent. “Justin has turned himself around and is now an honors student, which he wasn’t before, so I wanted to treat him,” says Combs. “It’s a collector’s car so maybe he will use it for special occasions like on a first date, but like all my kids, he prefers the simpler things than the expensive things. Simple tastes.”

UPDATE: Diddy Denies Buying Second Maybach For His Son

