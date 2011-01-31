Kim Kardashian Gets Drink Thrown In Face

Last night on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim K. got a face full of alcohol on her face full of make-up. While at a club Kim K, Khloe, Kourtney and her boyfriend Scott were confronted with drama that left Kim shaking in her boots…literally. The toughest one out the bunch–Scott took to her defense before the angry club-goer threw her drink in Kim’s face. Poor Scott was violently escorted out the club. Khloe openly admits that Kim was shaking that “Kim is not a fighter” but by the looks of it none of them had an ounce of courage besides Scott…

