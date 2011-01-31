New Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba” Nike Ad Features Kanye West & Bruce Willis

Kobe Bryant and Nike brought in director Robert Rodriguez (Machete, From Dusk Til Dawn) to shoot their latest series of ads. The ads for the Nike Kobe Zoom VI shoe feature appearances from Kanye West, Bruce Willis and Danny Trejo.

Shot in a manner similar to Rodriguez’s tributes to the era of grindhouse films, Machete and Planet Terror, the ad serves as a trailer for the short film which will debut during NBA All-Star weekend.

