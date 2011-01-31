Teyana Taylor Hints At Signing With G.O.O.D Music

Once upon a time Teyana Taylor had a song out called “Google Me” and was actually considered an artist…now the tom-boyish friend of R&B singer Chris Brown has been settling for less music and more love/fashion. Teyana Taylor is talented but we have yet to see that translate into an album or single or music video for that matter. T.T sat down with Vibe Magazine where she hinted at being signed to G.O.O.D music; Kanye West’s management and production company. G.O.O.D is an acronym for “Getting Out Our Dreams.” John Legend, Common and Kid Cudi are a few associated with the company. Teyana Taylor’s name was also added to the roster on their wikipedia page! Does this mean we will finally have a reason to actually google her?