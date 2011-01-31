Rick Ross & Diddy Blow A Million Dollars Fast At Strip Club

While the father of hip-hop, Kool Herc, was soliciting donations from fans to pay for his emergency surgery, two people who have benefited most from Herc’s contributions, Rick Ross and Diddy, were blowing money fast at King Of Diamonds, a strip club in Miami. The Bugatti Boyz along with Pharrell dropped an estimated million dollars at the brothel gentleman’s club.

NBC’s Nitecap was on hand at the club to film the event.

Spotted @ RapRadar

RELATED: Diddy Buys His Son, Justin, Another Maybach For His Birthday

RELATED: Lil Wayne Announces “I Am Music II” Tour With Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Travis Barker