Harlem World Releases First Video “Start It Up” After Death Of HUD 6

Check out the first visuals from Harlem World’s “Start It Up.”It is the first music video from the group since being reunited after the death of HUD 6. As you all may have heard, “them boys” are back this time without Mase and a few other members. Cardan, Meeno, Suga J and Blinky Blink are back with Hud 6 looking over them to do it once again. Check out cameos from DJ S&S and Juelz Santana and Lil’ Hud 6.

