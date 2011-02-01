Why Isn’t Anthony Anderson In Transformers 3?

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson got robbed. Not literally, but after helping to save the world in the first live action Transformers movie he was inexplicably missing from the sequels. So when he stopped by the Interactive One offices to talk about his Mixtape Comedy series we had to ask him what the hell happened with the robots in disguise, his screen adaptation of “Mama Black Widow“ and how he avoided gang life growing up in Compton, California.

Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv”;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv”;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:610,height:343,p:”7171″,s:1166690,tbid:”1510″});

