LeBron James: “I Wish The Cavaliers The Best”

Before handing his old team their 21st straight defeat this season, LeBron James did not take pleasure in their decline. The Cavaliers have been plagued with injuries and currently hold the NBA’s worst record at 8-39. James spent seven years with the organization before infamously “taking his talents to South Beach.” The backlash from fans and owner Dan Gilbert was fierce but James insists he holds no grudge.

“It didn’t matter for me if the Cavs were going to have a successful season or not,” James said. “I felt like I was making the right choice for me as an individual and for my career. Like I said, I have nothing bad to say about the players that I left and the team. I wish the organization the best. And I wish the fans, more than anything, the best because we had a lot of great years together.”

