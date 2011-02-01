How Will Rihanna’s Young Fanbase React To Her Kinky New “S&M” Video?

Rihanna‘s brand new video for her song “S&M” is sure to spark a firestorm of controversy. The clip unsurprisingly features all the accoutrements of a sex dungeon – ball gags, whips, Perez Hilton being led around on a leash – your standard fare for a music video by a pop star whose main demographic are probably still going through adolescence, right?

Rihanna is either oblivious or completely indifferent to the fact that many of her fans are young teen girls who are probably getting their first exposure to sadomasochism thanks to the Bajan singer.

Do you think pop stars with young fanbases like Rihanna’s should make songs and videos like this one? Let us know in the comments!

