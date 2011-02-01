Whitney Houston Performs At Funeral For Bobby Brown’s Mother

Whitney Houston paid her respects to Carole Brown, the mother of her ex-husband Bobby Brown, by singing at her funeral this week in Boston.

Whitney performed twice during the service. She performed “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” solo, and later joined Johnny Gill for a performance of “Never Would’ve Made It.”

Carole Brown passed away on January 20th in Los Angeles.

