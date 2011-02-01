Down to the Sweet Sixteen Greatest Black Sitcoms of All-Time

Yesterday we closed our second round of The Greatest Black Sitcom of All-Time Competition narrowing down our picks from 32 to our Sweet Sixteen. No upsets to report here, but check out the scores from last week’s match-ups. The voting is now open to determine the Elite Eight. Vote now!
The Cosby Show: 147
Gimme A Break: 7
Jamie Foxx : 121
Boondocks: 31
Roc: 33
Bernie Mac: 120
Moesha: 42
The Jeffersons: 112
Martin: 138
Thea: 2
What’s Happenin’ : 95
227: 43
Sister Sister: 23
Family Matters: 117
My Wife and Kids: 44
Sanford and Son: 95
Good Time: 118
One on One: 21
Webster: 9
Amen: 129
Hangin with Mr. Cooper: 58
Everybody Hates Chris: 81
Wayans Bros: 26
A Different World: 113
Fresh Prince: 130
Steve Harvey: 7
The Game: 107
Different strokes: 30
The Parkers: 14
Living Single: 122
Meet the Browns: 28
Girlfriends: 109