Down to the Sweet Sixteen Greatest Black Sitcoms of All-Time

Yesterday we closed our second round of The Greatest Black Sitcom of All-Time Competition narrowing down our picks from 32 to our Sweet Sixteen. No upsets to report here, but check out the scores from last week’s match-ups. The voting is now open to determine the Elite Eight. Vote now!

The Cosby Show: 147

Gimme A Break: 7

Jamie Foxx : 121

Boondocks: 31

Roc: 33

Bernie Mac: 120

Moesha: 42

The Jeffersons: 112

Martin: 138

Thea: 2

What’s Happenin’ : 95

227: 43

Sister Sister: 23

Family Matters: 117

My Wife and Kids: 44

Sanford and Son: 95

Good Time: 118

One on One: 21

Webster: 9

Amen: 129

Hangin with Mr. Cooper: 58

Everybody Hates Chris: 81

Wayans Bros: 26

A Different World: 113

Fresh Prince: 130

Steve Harvey: 7

The Game: 107

Different strokes: 30

The Parkers: 14

Living Single: 122

Meet the Browns: 28

Girlfriends: 109

