Tyler Perry Makes Idris Elba Disappear, To Play Alex Cross In Film

Tyler Perry is teaming with director Rob Cohen to star in a new on-screen adaptation of the popular Alex Cross detective series. Morgan Freeman has starred in two previous films (Along Came A Spider and Kiss The Girls ) based on the books by James Patterson.

According to TheHollywoodReporter an indie version of the film with ‘Luther’ star Idris Elba playing Alex Cross was in development but that adaption appears to be shelved for now. Elba starred in Perry’s 2007 film Daddy’s Little Girls.

The last time Tyler Perry performed on screen wearing pants was in his film Why Did I Get Married Too? playing Diane (Sharon Leale’s) husband Terry. His latest film Madea’s Big Happy Family has been getting a lot of attention because of the movie posters he’s using to promote the film. One mocks the God Father while the other pokes fun at Oscar-nominee Black Swan.

