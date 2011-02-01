Raven Symone Lands New ABC Family Sitcom Pilot “The Great State Of Georgia”

Raven-Symone will star in an upcoming pilot for ABC Family titled “The Great State Of Georgia.” The “That’s So Raven” star will play the titular character, Georgia, an entertainer from the south who moves to New York to make a name for herself. Georgia’s ex-boyfriend follows her to New York in an effort to win her back.

It’s unknown when or if the pilot will air.

Stay tuned!

Source: Vibe

