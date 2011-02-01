Cast Of “The Best Man” Gathers For 12-Year Reunion

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost twelve years since Malcolm D. Lee’s The Best Man, starring Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and a host of Black Hollywood’s best and brightest, first hit the big screen. The romantic comedy about a group of college friends reuniting for a fairy tale wedding wrought with secrets was a hit with fans and opened at #1 in October of 1999. BlackFilm.com captured a historic reunion of the cast at a restaurant in Los Angeles to celebrate the 12 year anniversary.

“The Best Man was the right film at the right time,” says Malcolm Lee. “There were few films prior or since that film that spoke to the generation of African-Americans who I knew, lived, worked, loved and laughed with. I’ve been gratefully astounded over the years at the audience response to the film.”

To see photos from the reunion and to find out if there will be a sequel to The Best Man go to Blackfilm.com.

