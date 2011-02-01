Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Having A Boy And A Girl

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon were understandably excited when they learned that they were having twins, but imagine how they felt when they found out that they were having both a boy and a girl!

Carey confirmed to Life & Style magazine that she and her husband of three years are expecting fraternal twins. “Even before we announced it was twins, I was trying to keep everything gender-neutral because I didn’t want to impose an identity on them too soon,” Mariah told Life & Style. “There were fan contests on Twitter about what gender they are and rumors about them being two boys or two girls — but nobody guessed this!”

