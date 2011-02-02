Fabolous Accused Of Assaulting Bus Boy In Atlanta Restaurant

Fabolous is being accused of punching a bus boy in an Atlanta restaurant and assaulting him with a glass bottle, according to a lawsuit filed in Fulton County court. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims that Fab, born John Jackson, and another unknown person attack Octavious Butler at a Fox Sports Grill.

Butler was allegedly hit in the head with a glass bottle and punched during the unprovoked attack, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED: Fabolous & Ne-Yo Working On Collab Album Together

RELATED: Fabolous Preps New Mixtape The S.O.U.L Tape For Next Month Release