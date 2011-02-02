Rihanna & Drake Confirmed To Perform At The Grammy’s

With the 53rd annual Grammy Awards just around the corner, the list of performers is slowly being made public. The Grammy’s official Twitter account confirmed that Rihanna and Drake will be performing at this year’s ceremony.

Drake is up for three Grammy’s this year, including Best New Artist. Rihanna is up for five Grammy’s this year, all for her collaboration with Eminem, “Love The Way You Lie.”

The Grammy Awards will be held on February 13th and broadcast live at 8PM EST on CBS.

