After the success of the trailer for the upcoming “Monkey Gang” mockumentary trailer, the fictitious group has released a video for their song “Sell More Crack Than You.” For more information on the Monkey Gang, go to monkeygang.net or chickenandbeef.info. The movie is scheduled to come out this summer.

