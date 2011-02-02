Chris Brown To Appear On Saturday Night Live

Following up Nicki Minaj‘s high-rated appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Brown will appear on the long-running comedy series on February 12th as the show’s musical guest.

The upcoming episode will mark Brown’s first appearance on the show. Actor/comedian Russell Brand will host the episode.

