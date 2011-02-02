Mike Tyson: “Gucci Mane Likes Being Licked On”

Mike Tyson called in to DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45 show and was asked about Gucci Mane‘s infamous tattoo of an ice cream cone on his face. The former boxing champ had quite the hilarious response.

“I like going to war,” Tyson said in reference to the “warrior” tattoo on his face. “He likes getting licked on.”

Tyson received his tattoo in 2003 and was considered crazy by the general public. In the years since then, several celebrities have followed suit, including Lil’ Wayne.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Facial Tattoo Fails

RELATED: Gucci Mane Gets Ice Cream Cone Tattooed On Face;