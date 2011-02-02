Fabolous “Sheep In Wolves Clothing” Official Video

Fabolous moved on from burying the competition and progressed onto S.O.U.L. This is the first single off the highly anticipated Mixtape and it sounds like it’s going to be a good one. The smooth Brooklyn native is rapping over Kanye West’s “Devil In A New Dress” which sampled Smokey Robinson’s “Will You Still love Me Tomorrow?”

“They say they out for Presidents, never respect it-first of all Benjamin Franklin was never elected!”

RELATED: Fabolous Accused Of Assault