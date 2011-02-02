Method Man Doesn’t Like Women With “Peasy Afros”

Method Man is certainly courting controversy with some statements he made in a recent interview regarding his opinion on women that wear their hair natural. He’s not interested in them at all.

“No. I don’t like peasy afros, sorry,” the Wu-Tang Clan member said. “I don’t like dreads either. I like a woman to get her hair did.“

The topic of natural hair versus processed/fake hair is quite the sensitive topic among black women. Chris Rock tackled the subject in his 2009 documentary, Good Hair.

