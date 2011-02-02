Jae Franklin “Always Needed You”

Houston, TX native, Jae Franklin is preparing the release of her new project, Always Needed You, which will be available as a free download on March 1st. Franklin’s music embodies the sounds of several genres ranging from jazz to Afrobeat to electronic soul.

Take a listen to the smooth title track from Always Needed You, and be sure to grab the free downloads of Franklin’s promotional EPs, Universal Language – Prelude 1, and Universal Language – Prelude 2 on her Bandcamp page!

RELATED: Bilal’s New Video Is On Another “Level” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Quadron “Average Fruit” & “Baby Be Mine” [VIDEO]