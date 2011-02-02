Tinie Tempah, Hit UK Rapper, Looks To Repeat Success In The US

UK hip-hop sensation Tinie Tempah is ready to take on the hip-hop scene in the United States after having huge successes in his home country. His debut album, Disc-overy, debuted in the number one spot in the United Kingdom last year and has spawned two number one singles.

We sat down with the 21-year-old London native and asked him about how he discovered hip-hop, his influences, the difference between the hip-hop scene in the UK and the US, and what it was like performing with Snoop Dogg in front of 100,000 people at London’s Glastonbury festival.

Tinie Tempah’s debut album, Disc-Overy is due out this spring on EMI Records! His single, “Pass Out,” is out now.

