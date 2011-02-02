Halle Berry Says Her Daughter Is Terrified Of Ex Gabriel

Halle Berry‘s custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry is getting ugly and according to sources at TMZ, their daughter Nahla is not handling the situation well at all. The Oscar winning actress claims her daughter has been crying hysterically and throwing tantrums whenever Gabriel Aubry picks the toddler up for visits. However, Halle is convince this is not just a child acting out in an uncomfortable situation, she thinks something bad is happening during the visits with her father.

Even though two-year old Nahla can’t communicate exactly what is bothering her Halle’s maternal instincts say something is awry. Earlier this week it was reported that Berry pulled out of the film New Years Eve to fight for custody of Nahla.

Halle began dating Aubrey in 2005 and the couple split n 2010. She has been married twice before to former baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet.

RELATED POSTS: