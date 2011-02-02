Juelz Santana Arrested For Drug And Gun Possession

Rapper, Juelz Santana, real name Laron James was recently put into police custody in for drug and gun possession in Bergen County, New Jersey in connection with a raid of his studio last week in which marijuana and guns were found. According to North Jersey.com Santana was charged with:

possession of a firearm and a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a handgun without having a permit, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

UPDATE: Juelz Santana Released From Jail; Tells His Side To Hot 97 [AUDIO]

