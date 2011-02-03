Rihanna’s “S&M” Video Banned In 11 Countries

As expected, Rihanna‘s video for her single “S&M” has sparked quite a bit of controversy due to the song’s racy lyrics and the clip’s kinky visuals. The video has been banned in 11 countries, according to UK music magazine NME. YouTube has deemed it inappropriate for viewers under the age of 18 and requires users to verify their age before they can watch the clip. MTV, who is already under fire for their racy new teen drama, “Skins,” is choosing to air the video unedited.

The music video, released earlier this week, shows Rihanna sucking suggestively on a banana, various extras in the video wear ball gags, sex is simulated on a blow-up doll, and Rihanna is shown roleplaying a dog/owner fetish scene with gossip blogger Perez Hilton

Rihanna apparently doesn’t see what the fuss is. On her Twitter account, she claims that the video is no more controversial than that of her wildly successful 2007 single “Umbrella,” in which she appeared nude covered in silver body paint.

Rihanna’s not a stranger to having videos banned. Her clip for the song “Te Amo” featured some steamy lesbian scenes and was banned by several outlets in the United States in 2010.

