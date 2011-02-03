Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Past Battle With Drug Addiction

Whoopi Goldberg shocked her co-hosts on “The View” when she revealed that she battled drug addiction in the past. The hosts were discussing “Two And A Half Men” star Charlie Sheen’s recent decision to continue filming his series rather than enter rehab after a highly publicized hospital stay after a wild party that allegedly involved a cocaine-filled briefcase.

“He is an alcoholic, he is a drug user,” Goldberg said referring to Sheen. “He knows he has a lot of people he’s responsible for.”

“Having been a drug addict, I feel I can say this. I was a functioning drug addict, I showed up for work because I knew a lot of people would be out of work and I wouldn’t get a check that I needed to buy my drugs.

“I ended up sitting on a bed for three or four days scared there was something under the bed.

“I wet the bed, I pooped the bed. I was so scared. I hit bottom. I did that a long time ago,” Goldberg admitted.

Whoopi now says that she’s as “straight as an arrow.”

Video spotted at TVSquad.com

