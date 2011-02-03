Best Of BET’s “Rip The Runway”

BET’s Rip The Runway always brings together the best in celebrity fashion and music every year. This year we have Nicki Minaj and Pooch Hall hosting the show which should be unforgettable! The show airs on March 15, 2011.

In celebration of the 2011 BET Rip The Runway show we’ve put together a gallery of the best of past shows. Check out memorable sightings from Ciara, Christina Milian, Soulja Boy, Pharrell and more below:

