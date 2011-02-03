Where Is Ms Parker From “Friday” Now?

Kathleen Bradley captivated moviegoers in the 1995 Ice Cube and Chris Tucker comedy classic, Friday, as Ice Cube’s MILF neighbor Ms Parker. The former “Price Is Right” game show model has largely been unseen since her departure from the long-running game show in 2000 leaving many to wonder what she’s up to now.

Bradley has popped up in a low-budget music video made by her son, Terence Redd, of the hip-hop group ReddMagic. In the video for “We The Type Of Dudes,” Bradley sends up her Ms Parker persona as her son’s friends ogle her as she bends over, just like in Friday.

