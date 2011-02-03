Terrence Howard’s Wife Files For Divorce

Terrence Howard‘s wife, Michelle Howard, has filed for divorce from the actor after one year of marriage. They were married on January 20, 2010. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the couple separated on January 27, 2011.

Michelle is seeking spousal support and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She is also requesting that Terrence pay her legal fees.

