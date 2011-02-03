Lil Wayne Disses Pittsburgh Steelers On “Green & Yellow” Freestyle

Superbowl XLV is this Sunday and Lil Wayne has remixed Whiz Khalifa’s “Black & Yellow” to take shots at the Steeler Nation and big up the Green Bay Packers. While he insists “this ain’t a diss song” he goes hard against the 2009 Super Bowl champs claiming that the “Steel Curtain” is made of velvet and that they are going to cut AP Defensive Player of Year Troy Polamalu’s hair off.

While Weezy is from New Orleans he has never claimed fandom of the Saints franchise. Last year when they faced off against the Minnesota Vikings he predicted they would lose in the NFC Championships picking the Brett Favre-led Vikings. We see how that ended up.

[spotted at Weezythanxyou.com]

DOWNLOAD IT HERE

