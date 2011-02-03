Michael Vick’s Super Bowl Party To Be Patrolled By SWAT Team

Michael Vick‘s Super Bowl party just might be one of the safest places in the country on Friday night. The party, which will be held at Deux Lounge in Dallas, TX, will have no shortage of security personnel on hand.

Jeff Skaggs, operating owner and general manager of Deux Lounge, told TMZ that Vick will be bringing his own private security team. In addition, the NFL is providing a security team. Deux Lounge is bringing in extra members of their own security team. Guests will also be searched and be subjected to a metal detector on their way inside the venue. To top it off, Skaggs also tells TMZ that he’s hired three off-duty SWAT Team members to keep an eye on things.

The extra security was hired in light of a 2010 party thrown by Vick for his birthday in Virginia Beach in which a shooting occurred outside of the venue. Vick was never charged with a crime in that incident.

