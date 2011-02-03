Diddy Denies Buying Second Maybach For His Son

Sean “Diddy” Combs is denying reports that he bought his son, Justin, a Maybach limousine for his 17th birthday. He previously bought Justin a Maybach for his 16th birthday.

“Attention blogs!!!” Diddy tweeted. “Didn’t get my son another car. I don’t know where these rumors start. Have a blessed day!”

Justin, Diddy’s oldest biological son, turned 17 on December 30th.

