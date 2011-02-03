Jamie Foxx Says He’s Giving Up White Women For Black History Month

Jamie Foxx is making a big sacrifice for Black History Month this year. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, the Oscar winning actor said that he’s giving up white women…. just for the month of February.

“A lot of white girls like to go out with me, but I said ‘Listen, for 28 days, I can’t,'” Jamie said. “I have to schedule them for March.”

Of course Jamie was joking, so don’t take it too seriously!

Jamie also mentioned that the Skank Robbers movie with Martin Lawrence is still happening.

Spotted @ Vibe.com

