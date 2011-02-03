Cee-Lo Talks To Steve Harvey About Grammy Nominations

Atlanta music legend Cee-Lo Green was on the Steve Harvey Morning Show today talking about his new album The Lady Killer as well as being nominated for four Grammy Awards. The singer and Goodie Mob MC also discussed his runaway hit “F*ck You” and opening for the one-and-only Prince!
Listen to the exclusive below!
