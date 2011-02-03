Uncle Luke Running For Mayor Of Miami

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has officially announced his intent to run for mayor of Miami. The former 2 Live Crew star will be running against County Commissioner Carloz Gimenez, Hialeah Mayor Julio Robaina, former State Legislator Marcelo Llorente and others.

Campbell made the announcement right as the city prepares for a recall of sitting mayor Carlos Alvarez.

“We need someone with vision,” Campbell told the Miami New Times. “I believe I have the vision.”

Campbell believes that his background in running both a successful record label and a nightclub qualify him to run the city.

“When I ran my record company, every year we would first go over what was making revenue for us and beef that side up. Then we would cut the areas where we were not generating revenue. The first place we looked was payroll. I’ll do the same with the county budget.”

Uncle Luke also plans to enact a tax on exotic dancers. He plans to use the funds raised from that tax to benefit programs for school-aged girls.

“Even though all my stripper friends are gonna be mad at me, I think we can stimulate the economy with a tax on strippers. They make all this money and don’t pay taxes. I’d take that cash and put it into a fund where it supports youth athletics for girls like cheerleading or softball. Or it can go to help pay for existing little girls programs that are struggling to get government assistance.”

