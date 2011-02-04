Halle Berry’s Ex: Don’t Call My Baby Black!

The custody drama between Halle Berry and her ex Gabriel Aubrey is starting to play out like a scene from her Oscar-winning roll in Monster’s Ball. While Halle Berry’s mother raised the bi-racial star to see herself as a “Black woman,” her ex Gabriel Aubrey doesn’t share that sentiment in regards to their daughter, Nahla.

According to sources at TMZ, Aubrey would become angry when anyone would refer to Nahla as “Black.” Furthermore, if a story was printed in a magazine or newspaper that referred to the toddler as Black he insisted that Halle demand a retraction because his daughter is “white.”

TMZ also reported that Gabriel has called Halle the “N’ word — and one woman previously involved with him referred to him as a “borderline racist.”

In other Halle Berry news, Kim Kardashian has been dragged into the drama against her will thanks to rumors that she is seeing Gabriel. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Kardashian is said to be annoyed at the comments as Berry has snubbed her several times at Hollywood events. Kardashian said the rumor is ‘nutty’ and she is now in a new relationship with Kris Humphries.

