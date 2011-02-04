Scarface In Jail For Unpaid Child Support

Houston hip-hop legend, Scarface, has been in jail for failure to pay child support since October 2010. He has had several outstanding child support cases and has been in court multiple times since being put in jail.

A source tells AllHipHop.com that he’s been transferred to multiple facilities. “He’s gotten transferred to a few jails last year and some of the cases are in different states,” the source said. “This whole situation could’ve been avoided.”

Scarface, born Brad Jordan, rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s with the group Geto Boys. Their biggest single, “Mind Playin’ Tricks On Me,” was released in 1991. Scarface began a solo career the following year.

