Juelz Santana Released From Jail; Tells His Side To Hot 97

After being arrested earlier this week on drug and weapons charges, Juelz Santana posted bail and was released. Juelz called Hot 97’s Angie Martinez on Thursday, February 3rd to give his side of the story.

“I wasn’t even in my studio when they raided it,” the Dipset rapper told Angie. “They found whatever they wanna say they found, and they just put a bunch of charges on me.”

Audio courtesy RapRadar.com

RELATED: Juelz Santana Arrested For Drug And Gun Possession

RELATED: Police Raid Juelz Santana’s Studio, Find Guns and Weed