Zoe Kravitz, Gabourey Sidibe & Black Thought of the Roots Star In “Yelling To The Sky”

Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe star in Victoria Mahoney’s upcoming independent film, Yelling To The Sky. The film also stars Marc John Jeffries and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots.

Kravitz stars as Sweetness O’Hara, a teenaged girl who is left to take care of herself after her mother and sister escape her abusive father. Sweetness becomes determined not to make the same mistakes as her mother and father and takes control of her life.

The film’s writer and director, Victoria Mahoney, received the Lynn Auerbach Screenwriting Fellowship to produce the film, which will be shown at the SXSW festival this year.

