Method Man Defends “Peasy Hair” Comments, Tells Bossip “Get Off My D*ck”

Two days ago Method Man made a statement regarding women with natural hair; saying this “No. I don’t like peasy afros, sorry,” the rapper said he doesn’t like dreads either. Mr. Man goes on to say “I like a woman to get her hair did” (as if that has anything to do with wearing natural hair). Non-the-less, Big Tigger pulled a favor and had him call into his morning show to clarify things. “I don’t care how a female wear her hair if that’s her preference by all means do you boo boo! he says. “I got a love for the short hair cuts with the waves in em”

“Bossip get off my d*ck!”

