Nicki Minaj has influenced little Miss Taylor Swift into rapping…Ok not really, but the country teeny bopper visited Nashville’s 107.5 where she requested that one of the album cuts off of Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” album be played. The cutesy singer then rapped a portion of the pop/rap song. Click here, for Super Bass.

