Albert Haynesworth Charged With Assault

Idle hands are indeed the Devil’s workshop. Suspended Washington Redksins lineman Albert Haynesworth was charged with simple assault for allegedly striking a man who flipped him the bird in a road rage incident. An officer on the scene said that Haynesworth has not been arrested but plans to surrender next week.
According to the report, Haynesworth allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old man who was driving a 1994 Honda Civic on a Wednesday morning around 9 am. Haynesworth got out of his pick up truck at a stop light, had a brief exchange with the Civic driver before hitting him.
Read more at TheHuffingtonpost.com
RELATED POSTS:
Albert Haynesworth Suspended By Washington Redskins [VIDEO]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily