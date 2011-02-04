Albert Haynesworth Charged With Assault

Idle hands are indeed the Devil’s workshop. Suspended Washington Redksins lineman Albert Haynesworth was charged with simple assault for allegedly striking a man who flipped him the bird in a road rage incident. An officer on the scene said that Haynesworth has not been arrested but plans to surrender next week.

According to the report, Haynesworth allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old man who was driving a 1994 Honda Civic on a Wednesday morning around 9 am. Haynesworth got out of his pick up truck at a stop light, had a brief exchange with the Civic driver before hitting him.

Read more at TheHuffingtonpost.com

