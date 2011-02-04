Raphael Saadiq To Perform At Grammys With Mick Jagger; Announces Spring US Tour

Raphael Saadiq has been confirmed to play at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony and will be joined on stage by a music legend, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones on February 13th. The two will pay tribute to the late R&B singer Solomon Burke, who died in October 2010. The performance will be Jagger’s first time performing at the Grammy’s.

The pairing is rather clever, as Saadiq plans to release his fourth solo studio album, titled Stone Rollin’, in March. The album is slated to be a tribute to the sounds of the 50s and 60s, the period in which Burke became an R&B legend. The Rolling Stones have also publicly stated that Burke was a huge inspiration to them. The band covered Burke’s classic songs “Cry To Me” and “Everybody Needs Someone To Love” in the 1960s, and brought Burke on tour with them.

Saadiq has also announced his own upcoming tour in support of Stone Rollin which will cross the United States this spring. Check out the tour dates below!

March 15th Dallas, TX House of Blues

March 16th Austin, TX SXSW

March 19th New Orleans, LA House of Blues

March 20th Houston, TX House of Blues

April 16th Indio, CA Coachella Music and Arts Festival

May 9th Minneapolis, MN First Ave

May 16th Boston, MA House of Blues

May 20th Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 21st Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head

May 23rd Raleigh, NC Lincoln

May 24th Charlotte, NC Fillmore

May 25th Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May 27th Orlando, FL House of Blues

May 28th Tampa, FL Ritz

RELATED: Raphael Saadiq “Good Man” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Raphael Saadiq “Radio” [VIDEO]