DeSean Jackson Surprises Bullied Teen On The View, Gives Him Jersey Off His Back

Football star DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, surprised a young bullied teen on The View where he gave the 13 year old the jersey off his back. Nadin Khoury was attacked while walking home from school by a group called “The Wolf Pack.” They viciously beat him for 30 minutes and taped the ordeal. Nadin was dragged through snow, kicked him, shoved him into a near-by tree then hanged him on a gate. The same video used to taunt poor Nadin was later used to identify the attackers!

Click Here, to watch video of the attack.

